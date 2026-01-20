Florida Atlantic hosts Brumbaugh and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 3-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-6, 5-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 3-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-6, 5-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Florida Atlantic after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 22 points in Tulane’s 71-63 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 8-1 at home. Florida Atlantic has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Green Wave are 3-2 in AAC play. Tulane is seventh in the AAC giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Florida Atlantic scores 83.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 73.3 Tulane gives up. Tulane has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brumbaugh is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 14.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.