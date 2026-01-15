Fens scores 31, has double-double as South Dakota beats UMKC 99-83

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Cameron Fens’ 31 points and double-double led South Dakota past UMKC 99-83 on Thursday. Fens also…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Cameron Fens’ 31 points and double-double led South Dakota past UMKC 99-83 on Thursday.

Fens also contributed 15 rebounds and two blocks for the Coyotes (10-9, 2-2 Summit League). Isaac Bruns added 22 points while going 8 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line to go with seven rebounds. Jordan Crawford had 16 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Roos (4-15, 1-4) were led by Kasheem Grady II, who recorded 21 points and seven rebounds off the bench. CJ Evans added 14 points and three steals for UMKC. Chris Dockery had 13 points.

The Coyotes led 56-36 at halftime after an early 11-0 run. They added a 9-0 run in the second half to create a 20-point cushion.

