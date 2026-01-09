Elon hosts Smith and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-8, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-6, 2-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-8, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-6, 2-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits Elon after DJ Smith scored 26 points in Campbell’s 86-72 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Phoenix are 6-3 in home games. Elon is ninth in the CAA with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 4.4.

The Fighting Camels are 3-1 in conference games. Campbell ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Elon scores 85.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 78.6 Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The Phoenix and Fighting Camels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dovydas Butka is averaging 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Smith is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

