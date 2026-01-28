El Moutaouakkil and Jacksonville State knock off Florida International 78-74

MIAMI (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led Jacksonville State with 31 points and Jacoby Hill sealed the victory with a…

MIAMI (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led Jacksonville State with 31 points and Jacoby Hill sealed the victory with a jump shot with two seconds remaining as the Gamecocks knocked off Florida International 78-74 on Wednesday night.

El Moutaouakkil had five rebounds and four steals for the Gamecocks (11-9, 6-3 Conference USA). Hill scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Emondrek Erkins-Ford shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Corey Stephenson led the way for the Panthers (10-11, 3-7) with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Julian Mackey added 14 points for Florida International. Larry Olayinka had nine points.

El Moutaouakkil scored nine points in the first half and Jacksonville State went into the break trailing 32-24. El Moutaouakkil scored a team-high 22 points for Jacksonville State in the second half. Jacksonville State outscored Florida International by 12 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

