Eastern Washington plays Weber State after Moses’ 20-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-13, 1-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Weber State after Isaiah Moses scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 66-65 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 at home. Weber State scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-2 in conference games. Eastern Washington averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Weber State is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.7% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 76.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 75.0 Weber State gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tijan Saine is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Edwin Suarez is averaging 11.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games.

Moses averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Kiree Huie is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

