DePaul Blue Demons face the Xavier Musketeers on 3-game slide

Xavier Musketeers (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-6, 0-3 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Xavier Musketeers (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-6, 0-3 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul aims to stop its three-game slide when the Blue Demons take on Xavier.

The Blue Demons are 6-3 in home games. DePaul averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Musketeers are 1-2 against Big East opponents. Xavier is second in the Big East with 18.6 assists per game led by Filip Borovicanin averaging 4.3.

DePaul scores 74.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 75.1 Xavier allows. Xavier averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Musketeers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Layden Blocker is averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Borovicanin is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Musketeers. Tre Carroll is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

