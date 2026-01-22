Denver Anglin’s 22 lead Iona over Merrimack 61-60

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Denver Anglin scored 22 points as Iona beat Merrimack 61-60 on Thursday. Anglin went 8…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Denver Anglin scored 22 points as Iona beat Merrimack 61-60 on Thursday.

Anglin went 8 of 13 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Gaels (13-8, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Lamin Sabally scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The Warriors (12-9, 8-2) were led in scoring by Kevair Kennedy, who finished with 23 points and eight rebounds. Ernest Shelton added 13 points and two steals for Merrimack. KC Ugwuakazi finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

