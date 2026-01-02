De La Cruz Monegro scores 26 as Cal State Fullerton beats UC Santa Barbara 95-84

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro scored 26 points as Cal State Fullerton beat UC Santa Barbara…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro scored 26 points as Cal State Fullerton beat UC Santa Barbara 95-84 on Thursday night.

De La Cruz Monegro finished 5 of 10 from the field and 14-for-14 from the line to go with six rebounds for the Titans (6-9 , 1-2 Big West). Bryce Cofield and Christian Williams both had 17 points for Cal State Fullerton as well.

Aidan Mahaney led UC Santa Barbara in scoring with 23 points on an 8 of 15 night from the floor. CJ Shaw had 18, and Hosana Kitenge scored 16 for the Gauchos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.