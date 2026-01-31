Dartmouth visits Brown following Lewis’ 30-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (9-10, 3-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-12, 1-5 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (9-10, 3-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-12, 1-5 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Dartmouth after Landon Lewis scored 30 points in Brown’s 69-59 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Bears have gone 5-6 in home games. Brown ranks sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. N’famara Dabo leads the Bears with 6.2 boards.

The Big Green are 3-3 in conference play. Dartmouth is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Brown is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Jenkins is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Lewis is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games.

Connor Amundsen is averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Big Green. Kareem Thomas is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.