Dabo, Brown Bears square off against the Yale Bulldogs

Yale Bulldogs (11-2) at Brown Bears (6-7)

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Townsend and Yale take on N’famara Dabo and Brown in Ivy League action Monday.

The Bears are 4-3 in home games. Brown is fourth in the Ivy League with 15.9 assists per game led by Jeremiah Jenkins averaging 5.0.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in road games. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 17.2 assists per game led by Townsend averaging 4.3.

Brown’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Brown allows.

The Bears and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dabo is averaging 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bears. Landon Lewis is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Townsend is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

