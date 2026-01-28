Cuthrell leads Elon against William & Mary after 20-point game

William & Mary Tribe (14-6, 5-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-9, 4-4 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (14-6, 5-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-9, 4-4 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on William & Mary after Chandler Cuthrell scored 20 points in Elon’s 80-70 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix have gone 7-4 at home. Elon averages 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Tribe have gone 5-3 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Elon scores 83.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 75.7 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randall Pettus II averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Cuthrell is shooting 50.3% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kilian Brockhoff is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tribe. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

