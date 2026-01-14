CSU Northridge hosts UCSD following Condron’s 22-point game

UCSD Tritons (10-5, 5-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-9, 2-4 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (10-5, 5-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-9, 2-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays CSU Northridge after Erin Condron scored 22 points in UCSD’s 70-54 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors have gone 4-4 at home. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Jite Gbemuotor leads the Matadors with 6.9 rebounds.

The Tritons are 5-0 in Big West play. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Condron averaging 5.6.

CSU Northridge makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). UCSD averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Tritons match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amya Moody is averaging 4.1 points for the Matadors. Saray White is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Condron is shooting 56.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Tritons. Rosa Smith is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

