CSU Fullerton visits Chaikin and UCSD

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-10, 1-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (12-3, 2-1 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -13; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts CSU Fullerton after Alex Chaikin scored 21 points in UCSD’s 83-73 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Tritons have gone 5-1 at home. UCSD has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Titans are 1-3 in conference play. CSU Fullerton is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

UCSD averages 81.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 86.9 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UCSD gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Tritons. Chaikin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 85.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

