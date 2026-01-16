Coskun, Bucknell Bison take on the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders (5-11, 1-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-12, 0-5 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tuana…

Colgate Raiders (5-11, 1-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-12, 0-5 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tuana Coskun and Bucknell host Ella Meabon and Colgate in Patriot action Saturday.

The Bison have gone 3-5 at home. Bucknell is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 1-4 in conference games. Colgate is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Bucknell averages 54.3 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 66.7 Colgate allows. Colgate’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Bucknell has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The Bison and Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabella Casey is averaging 8.5 points for the Bison. Coskun is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Meabon is averaging 14.8 points for the Raiders. Tatiana Matthews is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 22.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 50.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

