CJ Gunn’s 22 help DePaul down Xavier 86-77

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn’s 22 points helped DePaul defeat Xavier 86-77 on Saturday.

Gunn also contributed six rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-6, 1-3 Big East Conference). Layden Blocker shot 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Brandon Maclin shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Tre Carroll finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Musketeers (9-6, 1-3). Roddie Anderson III added 15 points and three steals for Xavier. Malik Moore also had 14 points and two steals.

DePaul led 40-37 at halftime, with Gunn (12 points) the high scorer before the break. Maclin’s layup with 6:21 left in the second half gave DePaul the lead for good at 65-63.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

