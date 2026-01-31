Chattanooga visits Furman after House’s 21-point showing

Chattanooga Mocs (9-13, 3-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-7, 6-3 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (9-13, 3-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-7, 6-3 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts Chattanooga after Tom House scored 21 points in Furman’s 78-73 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 9-3 on their home court. Furman is sixth in the SoCon scoring 77.7 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Mocs are 3-6 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

Furman averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga scores 5.2 more points per game (75.4) than Furman gives up to opponents (70.2).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Paladins. Charles Johnston is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brennan Watkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 49.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Frison is averaging 16 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.