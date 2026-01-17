Chattanooga defeats Western Carolina 90-82

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 19 points in Chattanooga’s 90-82 win against Western Carolina on Saturday. Frison also…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 19 points in Chattanooga’s 90-82 win against Western Carolina on Saturday.

Frison also added six rebounds for the Mocs (9-10, 3-3 Southern Conference). Collin Mulholland scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Brennan Watkins shot 3 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Julien Soumaoro led the way for the Catamounts (6-11, 2-4) with 17 points. Western Carolina got 14 points from Cord Stansberry. Marcus Kell finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Frison scored 13 points in the first half and Chattanooga went into the break trailing 42-37. Chattanooga used a 12-1 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 49-43 with 16:45 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Mulholland scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

