Chaikin leads UCSD against CSU Fullerton after 21-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-10, 1-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (12-3, 2-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts CSU Fullerton after Alex Chaikin scored 21 points in UCSD’s 83-73 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Tritons have gone 5-1 in home games. UCSD is 10-1 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 1-3 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

UCSD scores 81.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 86.9 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Titans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaikin is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 9.6 points. Leo Beath is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Titans. Christian WIlliams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 85.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

