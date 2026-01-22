Buffalo hosts UMass after Bettiol’s 20-point game

UMass Minutemen (12-8, 3-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-6, 3-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (12-8, 3-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-6, 3-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Buffalo after Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points in UMass’ 84-82 win over the Toledo Rockets.

The Bulls have gone 6-3 in home games. Buffalo is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Minutemen have gone 3-5 against MAC opponents. UMass is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Buffalo makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). UMass averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Minutemen face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Daniel Freitag is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Bettiol is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

