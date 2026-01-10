Batties scores 24 as Harvard takes down Columbia 79-54

NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Batties II’s 24 points helped Harvard defeat Columbia 79-54 on Saturday. Batties added five rebounds…

NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Batties II’s 24 points helped Harvard defeat Columbia 79-54 on Saturday.

Batties added five rebounds for the Crimson (8-8, 1-1 Ivy League). Robert Hinton scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor. Ben Eisendrath went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding five assists and five steals.

Kenny Noland led the way for the Lions (12-4, 1-1) with 10 points. Columbia also got nine points and three steals from Connor Igoe. Miles Franklin also recorded eight points.

