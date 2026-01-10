Live Radio
Batties scores 24 as Harvard takes down Columbia 79-54

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 4:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Batties II’s 24 points helped Harvard defeat Columbia 79-54 on Saturday.

Batties added five rebounds for the Crimson (8-8, 1-1 Ivy League). Robert Hinton scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor. Ben Eisendrath went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding five assists and five steals.

Kenny Noland led the way for the Lions (12-4, 1-1) with 10 points. Columbia also got nine points and three steals from Connor Igoe. Miles Franklin also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

