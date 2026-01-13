Ball State hosts Rowe and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (2-13, 0-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-4, 4-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (2-13, 0-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-4, 4-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Ball State after Aniya Rowe scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 71-59 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals are 5-1 in home games. Ball State is fourth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Bulls are 0-4 in conference games. Buffalo averages 20.9 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Ball State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Buffalo averages 57.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 64.5 Ball State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Salenbien is averaging 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Tessa Towers is averaging 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paula Lopez is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Rowe is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

