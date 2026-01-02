Austin Peay takes on Jacksonville following Parker’s 26-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (7-5, 1-0 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Jacksonville after Collin Parker scored 26 points in Austin Peay’s 102-83 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Governors have gone 5-0 at home. Austin Peay scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Dolphins are 0-1 in conference matchups. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

Austin Peay scores 81.3 points, 5.6 more per game than the 75.7 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 5.1 more points per game (74.6) than Austin Peay gives up (69.5).

The Governors and Dolphins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate McCubbin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Parker is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Rivers is averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. Chris Arias is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

