Austin Peay puts road win streak on the line against Stetson

Austin Peay Governors (12-5, 4-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-7, 4-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try to keep its nine-game road win streak alive when the Governors face Stetson.

The Hatters have gone 4-2 at home. Stetson ranks eighth in the ASUN in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Aleah Sorrentino leads the Hatters with 8.4 boards.

The Governors have gone 4-3 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is sixth in the ASUN scoring 67.2 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Stetson makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Austin Peay averages 67.2 points per game, 0.9 more than the 66.3 Stetson gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hatters. Sorrentino is averaging 10.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anovia Sheals is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Governors. Janiah Newell is averaging 8.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Governors: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.