Army hosts Colgate after Cox’s 29-point game

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Army after Jalen Cox scored 29 points in Colgate’s 85-77 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights have gone 4-3 in home games. Army has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders are 1-0 in Patriot League play. Colgate is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Army is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The Black Knights and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cox is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

