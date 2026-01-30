Aligbe and Southern Illinois host UIC

UIC Flames (12-10, 7-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (9-12, 3-7 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (12-10, 7-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (9-12, 3-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays UIC after Rolyns Aligbe scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 65-50 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Salukis have gone 6-3 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks sixth in the MVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Quel’Ron House averaging 3.2.

The Flames are 7-4 in MVC play. UIC leads the MVC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayce Nathaniel averaging 2.6.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

The Salukis and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Steffe is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 9.9 points. House is shooting 42.6% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 12.5 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Flames. Abdul Momoh is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

