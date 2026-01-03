Alexander’s 35 points, 11 rebounds help Cal State Bakersfield take down UC Davis 81-79

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Alexander scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and scored the game-winning shot to get…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Alexander scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and scored the game-winning shot to get Cal State Bakersfield past UC Davis 81-79 on Saturday.

Alexander’s layup ended the scoring with five seconds left. Nils Cooper missed a jumper for UC Davis to end it.

AJ George added 20 points for the Roadrunners (7-9, 1-3 Big West Conference). Dailin Smith had eight points.

The Aggies (8-6, 1-2) were led by Isaiah Chappell, who recorded 15 points. UC Davis also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Cooper. Connor Sevilla had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

