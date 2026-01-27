Alabama A&M secures 80-60 win against Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Kintavious Dozier’s 19 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Prairie View A&M 80-60 on Tuesday. Dozier…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Kintavious Dozier’s 19 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Prairie View A&M 80-60 on Tuesday.

Dozier shot 7 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (11-9, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Koron Davis scored 16 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Sami Pissis had 11 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the Panthers (8-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Dontae Horne added 14 points and four assists for Prairie View A&M. Keeshawn Mason also had 11 points and nine rebounds.

