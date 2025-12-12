Zyree Collins scores 25 help Austin Peay knock off East Tennessee State 76-75

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zyree Collins’ 25 points helped Austin Peay defeat East Tennessee State 76-75 on Friday. Collins added…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zyree Collins’ 25 points helped Austin Peay defeat East Tennessee State 76-75 on Friday.

Collins added six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for the Governors (5-5). Rashaud Marshall and Matt Ennright both scored 17 points.

The Buccaneers (8-3) were led by Brian Taylor II, who posted 19 points. East Tennessee State also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Blake Barkley. Cam Morris III finished with 12 points and two steals. Collins made two free throws to overtake the lead, 76-75 with 1:18 remaining in the game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.