Yessoufou scores 19 as Baylor beats Minnesota 67-48 in College Basketball Crown quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou had 19 points in Baylor’s 67-48 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night in the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou had 19 points in Baylor’s 67-48 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals.

Yessoufou added seven rebounds for the Bears (17-16). Obi Agbim added 17 points while going 6 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds. Cameron Carr had 15 points and shot 6 for 15.

Cade Tyson led the way for the Golden Gophers (15-18) with 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Minnesota also got 13 points and four assists from Langston Reynolds.

Baylor took the lead with 8:09 left in the first half and did not trail again. Agbim led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 31-26 at the break. Baylor extended its lead to 48-27 during the second half, fueled by a 17-1 scoring run. Yessoufou scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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