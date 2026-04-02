Pack and Oklahoma secure 90-86 overtime win over Colorado in College Basketball Crown quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nijel Pack scored six of his 20 points in overtime and Oklahoma defeated Colorado 90-86 on…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nijel Pack scored six of his 20 points in overtime and Oklahoma defeated Colorado 90-86 on Wednesday night in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals.

Pack added five assists for the Sooners (20-15). Tae Davis scored 19 points, going 6 of 15 from the floor and 7 for 7 from the line. Xzayvier Brown had 17 points and shot 5 for 14 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Barrington Hargress finished with 31 points for the Buffaloes (17-16). Colorado also got 18 points and six rebounds from Alon Michaeli. Felix Kossaras finished with 14 points.

Kuol Atak scored eight points in the first half and Oklahoma went into halftime trailing 41-37.

Atak made a 3-pointer with 1:51 left in regulation to give Oklahoma a 74-67 lead before Colorado scored the final seven points, tying it on Hargress’ driving layup with 1.6 remaining.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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