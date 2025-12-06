Zeinstra and the Butler Bulldogs visit conference foe Marquette

Butler Bulldogs (4-5, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-3, 1-0 Big East) Milwaukee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (4-5, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-3, 1-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Forbes and Marquette host Lily Zeinstra and Butler in Big East action Sunday.

The Golden Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Marquette is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference games. Butler averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Marquette averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Butler allows. Butler averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Halley Vice is shooting 56.6% and averaging 12.0 points.

Zeinstra is averaging 12.9 points for the Bulldogs. Saniya Jackson is averaging 9.1 points.

