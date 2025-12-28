Youngstown State visits Leonard and Cleveland State

Youngstown State Penguins (8-4, 2-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-2, 2-1 Horizon) Cleveland; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (8-4, 2-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-2, 2-1 Horizon)

Cleveland; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Youngstown State after Jada Leonard scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 82-45 win against the Puerto Rico-Bayamon Cowgirls.

The Vikings are 8-0 in home games. Cleveland State ranks sixth in the Horizon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Royal-Davis averaging 1.7.

The Penguins are 2-1 against conference opponents. Youngstown State ranks second in the Horizon shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Youngstown State scores 12.1 more points per game (67.8) than Cleveland State allows to opponents (55.7).

The Vikings and Penguins meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzi Zingaro is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Casey Santoro is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Penguins. Erica King is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.