Wyoming travels to Air Force for conference showdown

Wyoming Cowboys (9-3, 0-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-9, 0-1 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Leland Walker and Wyoming take on Eli Robinson and Air Force in MWC play.

The Falcons are 3-5 on their home court. Air Force averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in MWC play. Wyoming ranks second in the MWC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nasir Meyer averaging 4.0.

Air Force scores 65.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.6 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 46.4% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Hobin is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 12.6 points. Caleb Walker is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Leland Walker is averaging 13.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.