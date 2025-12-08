Wyoming hosts South Dakota following Bruns’ 28-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (5-5) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-2) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Wyoming…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-5) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-2)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Wyoming after Isaac Bruns scored 28 points in South Dakota’s 89-87 overtime loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Cowboys are 7-0 on their home court. Wyoming is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Coyotes have gone 0-3 away from home. South Dakota scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Wyoming scores 86.0 points, 5.8 more per game than the 80.2 South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Cowboys. Khaden Bennett is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0%.

Bruns is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.