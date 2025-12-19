Wyoming faces Grand Canyon after Meyer’s 25-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-2) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Grand Canyon…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-2)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Grand Canyon after Nasir Meyer scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 87-72 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Cowboys are 8-0 on their home court. Wyoming is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Antelopes are 0-1 in road games. Grand Canyon is second in the MWC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 9.4.

Wyoming averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowboys and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 13.5 points. Leland Walker is averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Jaden Henley is averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 10.9 points.

