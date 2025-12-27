Wofford visits Walker and Georgia Tech

Wofford Terriers (5-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-9, 0-2 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech…

Wofford Terriers (5-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-9, 0-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Wofford after Talayah Walker scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 87-58 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 2-5 on the road. Wofford scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Georgia Tech makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Wofford averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Georgia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Yellow Jackets. Savannah Samuel is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Mundy is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Terriers. Queen Ikhiuwu is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

