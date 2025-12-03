Wilson puts up 20 as Bellarmine knocks off Midway 99-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Michael Wilson Jr. scored 20 points as Bellarmine beat Midway 99-60 on Wednesday night. Wilson also…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Michael Wilson Jr. scored 20 points as Bellarmine beat Midway 99-60 on Wednesday night.

Wilson also had seven rebounds for the Knights (4-4). Brian Waddell finished 6 of 7 from the field to add 13 points. Myles Watkins shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Travontae Swift led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with nine points. Sam Parrish added eight points and five assists for Midway. Sarvell Barksdale also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

