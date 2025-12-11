Williams scores 21, Georgia Southern knocks off Coastal Georgia 100-58

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Dwayne Williams Jr.’s 21 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Coastal Georgia 100-58 on Thursday. Williams also…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Dwayne Williams Jr.’s 21 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Coastal Georgia 100-58 on Thursday.

Williams also contributed 10 rebounds for the Eagles (7-5). Tyren Moore shot 8 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc, to add 21 points. Spudd Webb shot 4 of 6 from the field and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Aamir Mack finished with 12 points for the Mariners. Braden Wood and Isaiah Edden both added eight points for Coastal Georgia, respectively.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.