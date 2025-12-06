White’s 15 lead Georgia Southern over Gardner-Webb 88-84

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Nakavieon White scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Gardner-Webb 88-84 on Saturday. White had…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Nakavieon White scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Gardner-Webb 88-84 on Saturday.

White had five rebounds for the Eagles (6-5). Andres Burney added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field while they also had five rebounds and four steals. Spudd Webb shot 5 of 14 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jacob Hudson led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-11) with 22 points and four assists. Spence Sims added 20 points for Gardner-Webb. Jacob Hogarth also had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The loss was the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 11th in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.