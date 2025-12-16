Eastern Washington Eagles (2-8) vs. Washington State Cougars (3-8) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State squares…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-8) vs. Washington State Cougars (3-8)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State squares off against Eastern Washington in Spokane, Washington.

The Cougars have a 3-8 record in non-conference games. Washington State has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 2-8 in non-conference play. Eastern Washington is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Washington State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 78.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the 78.5 Washington State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adria Rodriguez is averaging three points for the Cougars. Aaron Glass is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

