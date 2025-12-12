Washington faces Southern Utah following Steinbach’s 24-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-7) at Washington Huskies (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-7) at Washington Huskies (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Southern Utah after Hannes Steinbach scored 24 points in Washington’s 84-76 win over the USC Trojans.

The Huskies have gone 3-1 at home. Washington is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Steinbach averaging 7.5.

The Thunderbirds have gone 0-6 away from home. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cottrell averaging 5.6.

Washington averages 82.4 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 80.3 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Yates III is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.2%.

Dylan Jones is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 9.5 points. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.