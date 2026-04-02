Creighton and Rutgers square off in CBC

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-19, 7-15 Big Ten) vs. Creighton Bluejays (15-17, 9-12 Big East) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-19, 7-15 Big Ten) vs. Creighton Bluejays (15-17, 9-12 Big East)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on Rutgers in the College Basketball Crown.

The Bluejays have gone 9-12 against Big East opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Creighton has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-15 against Big Ten teams. Rutgers has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers averages 70.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 75.0 Creighton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Swartz averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Josh Dix is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Tariq Francis is averaging 16.9 points for the Scarlet Knights. Lino Mark is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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