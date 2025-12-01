Wake Forest hosts Pack and Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes…

Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on Wake Forest after Nijel Pack scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 75-74 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Demon Deacons have gone 5-0 at home. Wake Forest is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Sooners play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oklahoma averages 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Wake Forest averages 87.4 points, 13.0 more per game than the 74.4 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma scores 14.7 more points per game (86.6) than Wake Forest gives up (71.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is scoring 19.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Demon Deacons. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 64.5%.

Pack is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 2.6 rebounds.

