Virginia Tech hosts Nelson and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-7) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-7) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Virginia Tech after Anala Nelson scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 63-53 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Hokies have gone 7-1 at home. Virginia Tech averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 on the road. East Tennessee State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia Tech scores 74.9 points, 13.3 more per game than the 61.6 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 55.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 56.9 Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson is shooting 35.1% and averaging 10.5 points for the Buccaneers. Jaidyn Harper is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 55.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.