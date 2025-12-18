VCU Rams take on the Georgia Lady Bulldogs

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (11-0) vs. VCU Rams (4-7, 0-1 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (11-0) vs. VCU Rams (4-7, 0-1 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and VCU play at Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The Rams are 4-6 in non-conference play. VCU averages 19.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lady Bulldogs have an 11-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia is eighth in college basketball allowing 51.2 points while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.

VCU makes 38.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (33.2%). Georgia averages 10.1 more points per game (80.6) than VCU allows (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Knezevic is averaging 12.7 points and two steals for the Rams. Tyrielle Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dani Carnegie is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Mia Woolfolk is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

