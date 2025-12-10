Utah Valley beats Idaho State 73-69

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe and Isaac Davis each scored 18 points helped Utah Valley defeat Idaho State 73-69…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe and Isaac Davis each scored 18 points helped Utah Valley defeat Idaho State 73-69 on Wednesday night.

Holcombe also contributed seven rebounds for the Wolverines (7-3) and Davis added six rebounds. Noah Taitz shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Bengals (6-5) were led by Connor Hollenbeck, who posted 17 points. Caleb Van De Griend added 16 points for Idaho State. Lachlan Brewer finished with 10 points.

Utah Valley plays Saturday against UCSB, and Idaho State hosts Montana-Western on Thursday.

