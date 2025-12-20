Utah State hosts Colorado State following Collins’ 20-point performance

Colorado State Rams (9-2) at Utah State Aggies (9-1) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5;…

Colorado State Rams (9-2) at Utah State Aggies (9-1)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Colorado State after Michael Collins Jr. scored 20 points in Utah State’s 83-78 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. Utah State is second in the MWC with 18.6 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 5.7.

The Rams are 1-0 on the road. Colorado State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah State makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Colorado State averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Utah State allows.

The Aggies and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20.6 points. Mason Falslev is shooting 51.3% and averaging 15.3 points.

Jevin Muniz is averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Rams. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

