UT Arlington visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Cotton’s 22-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-5, 0-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-5, 0-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts UT Arlington after Koree Cotton scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 63-50 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-0 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is third in the Southland in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Marvin McGhee III paces the Vaqueros with 5.4 boards.

The Mavericks are 2-2 on the road. UT Arlington ranks second in the WAC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 2.9.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 4.0 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 76.1 points per game, 2.3 more than the 73.8 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotton is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Vaqueros. McGhee is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Seamster is averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

