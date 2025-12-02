UMKC visits Baymon and Northern Colorado

UMKC Roos (1-5) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-2) Greeley, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays UMKC…

UMKC Roos (1-5) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays UMKC after Heather Baymon scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 114-47 win against the Chadron State Eagles.

The Bears have gone 4-1 at home. Northern Colorado scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The Roos are 0-3 on the road. UMKC is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

Northern Colorado is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC scores 8.5 more points per game (66.0) than Northern Colorado allows to opponents (57.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Neenah George is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears. Baymon is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jamyah Winter is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, while averaging 9.8 points. Elauni Bennett is averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.