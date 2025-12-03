UMass knocks off Harvard 78-71

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks’ 29 points helped Massachusetts defeat Harvard 78-71 on Wednesday night. Banks shot 10 of…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks’ 29 points helped Massachusetts defeat Harvard 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Banks shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range for the Minutemen (5-3). Leonardo Bettiol scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Jayden Ndjigue finished with 10 points.

Robert Hinton led the way for the Crimson (5-5) with 35 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Thomas Batties II added 13 points, four assists and two steals for Harvard. Chandler Pigge had nine points and two steals.

Banks led UMass with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-21 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.